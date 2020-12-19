Could ‘The Apprentice’ Return? Or, Is It Just ‘Fake News’?
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 19: President Donald Trump disembarks from Marine One on the South Lawn with First Lady Melania Trump and his son Barron, after returning to the White House on Aug. 19, 2018 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was returning from the weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort. (Photo by Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images)
Could Donald Trump return to television in his post-White House years?
According to The Daily Beast, the outgoing president has told his aides that he is considering a reboot, of the 11-season series which coined the catchphrase, “You’re Fired.”
Trump has been reported to have asked those close to him, “How would you like to see ‘The Apprentice’ come back?” and “Remember ‘The Apprentice?’”
Last year, The Daily Beast said Trump was in talks with producer Mark Burnett, to bring the show back – which had him, at the time, tweet another famous catchphrase: “Fake News.”
What do you think Trump will do post-presidency?