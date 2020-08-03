Could rapper J. Cole be joining the NBA?
Michael Hickey/Getty ImagesJ. Cole might be ready to hang up his rap hat to pursue other hoop-full dreams.
In a TMZ interview, the No Limit Records CEO and former NBA player Master P shared details of a conversation he had with Cole, where the Dreamville rapper asked how he could make it in the league.
He told Cole: “To get one of these NBA jerseys, it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be a lot of hate, it’s going to be a lot of people not believing in you, but he’s got the right size, he in the gym!’”
P continued, “But, what I told him, this a different time we’re in. They’re going to pick you apart! So you’re going to have to go somewhere where the team really believes in you, and the players believe in you.”
For “someone who has a lot of desire,” Master P said he believes in Cole, but he won’t get a free pass because he’s a famous rapper. “Either you’re gonna be good enough to play, or you’re gonna get exposed,” he said.
J. Cole previously admitted he gave up an opportunity to play basketball at St. John’s University to pursue a career in music in a lengthy essay for The Players’ Tribune while announcing his forthcoming album.
“[I have] a long term plan of becoming the best rapper I could possibly be before hanging up my jersey, leaving nothing on the table when all was said and done,” J. Cole wrote. “The seeds for The Fall Off were planted.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.