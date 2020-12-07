      Weather Alert

Could Luke Combs Be Releasing a Bluegrass Album?

Dec 7, 2020 @ 12:30pm
Getty Images

Luke Combs dropped a bit of a bombshell, Saturday, during a Twitter exchange with author Seth Fishman.  We can only guess that Luke Combs has something up his sleeve.

You’re 20, alone in your room/dorm, pining over someone.  what music is playing?” Fishman tweeted to Combs.  Luke’s reply, “[email protected] “Up On The Ridge” album.”  Whiskey Riff then commented, “SOLID choice” …to which, Luke responded, “Stay Tuned.”

The exchange has us scratching our heads:  Could Combs be working on a bluegrass album?  Maybe Combs and Dierks Bentley are working on new music?

Or maybe Combs is working on a cover album, for which he’ll perform his favorite songs?

As we wait for Combs to give more details, tell us what love song your 20-year-old self would be listening to while alone in your room/dorm?

TAGS
#BlueGrass #dierksbentley #LukeCombs #WhiskeyRiff
Popular Posts
Tickle Bar Opening in Dallas
FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: 5 Great Socially Distant Dates. DATE SMARTER NOT HARDER.
Here are the Most Obedient Dog Breeds
Want to be on DINERS DRIVE-INS AND DIVES? Here are the Rules
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: To Live Longer, You Just Have to Do THIS...