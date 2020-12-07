Could Luke Combs Be Releasing a Bluegrass Album?
Luke Combs dropped a bit of a bombshell, Saturday, during a Twitter exchange with author Seth Fishman. We can only guess that Luke Combs has something up his sleeve.
“You’re 20, alone in your room/dorm, pining over someone. what music is playing?” Fishman tweeted to Combs. Luke’s reply, “[email protected] “Up On The Ridge” album.” Whiskey Riff then commented, “SOLID choice” …to which, Luke responded, “Stay Tuned.”
The exchange has us scratching our heads: Could Combs be working on a bluegrass album? Maybe Combs and Dierks Bentley are working on new music?
Or maybe Combs is working on a cover album, for which he’ll perform his favorite songs?
As we wait for Combs to give more details, tell us what love song your 20-year-old self would be listening to while alone in your room/dorm?