As we kick off the New Year and put those healthy resolutions to the test, one thing people will be doing is starting (or continuing) a work out regiment. In parts of the country, this will mean for some, working out in the cold temperatures.
A Colorado journalist, Scott Carney, met with a Dutch athlete, Wim Hof, who believes that exercising in the cold makes people healthier. Hof says that it is a combination of meditation, breathing exercises and immersion in icy cold water. He said that a “bit of chill” stimulates muscles and tissues in a good way. Here’s the full story from NPR.,
Could Exercising In Frigid Temperatures Make Us Healthier?
