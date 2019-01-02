Could Exercising In Frigid Temperatures Make Us Healthier?

As we kick off the New Year and put those healthy resolutions to the test, one thing people will be doing is starting (or continuing) a work out regiment. In parts of the country, this will mean for some, working out in the cold temperatures.

A Colorado journalist, Scott Carney, met with a Dutch athlete, Wim Hof, who believes that exercising in the cold makes people healthier. Hof says that it is a combination of meditation, breathing exercises and immersion in icy cold water. He said that a “bit of chill” stimulates muscles and tissues in a good way. Here’s the full story from NPR.,