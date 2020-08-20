      Weather Alert

Could Drive Through Haunted Houses Save Halloween?

Aug 20, 2020 @ 8:49am

Traditional haunted houses face the challenge of how to scare people effectively in the era of social distancing.
A group in Tokyo, Japan may have laid the groundwork on how to do a COVID-19 safe haunted house.
The Scare Squad developed a drive-through haunted house where customers stayed in their cars. Zombies attack, fake blood is spurted, thrills are had.
The 13-minute experience might be scarier than a regular haunted house because people are trapped inside their vehicles the entire time. There’s no running away from the nightmares. Here’s the complete story from the NY Daily News.

