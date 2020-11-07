Cough Droplets Can Travel Past Six Feet – New Simulation Shows Kids at Greater Risk
A new simulation reveals some not-so-great news about COVID-19 and coughing. It shows that a person who coughs could disperse droplets farther than six feet.
Also, anyone nearby, who is shorter than that person, could be at a greater risk. That’s because of the downward trajectory of the cough.
This means that children and teenagers should stay about two meters or almost seven feet away, to be safe.
The study also shows that droplets travel differently – depending on wind and temperature.