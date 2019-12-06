Costco Will Soon Let You Go “Beyond Meat”
Beyond Meat will be selling their burgers at some Costco stores.
States like New York, Florida and Texas will quickly have the plant based burgers on grocery store shelves… Illinois is on the hot plate, as well.
For an eight pack of plant-based burgers, you will likely pay about $14.99.
Beyond Meat is trying to compete for customers against Impossible Foods, which produces the Impossible Whopper (among other things), and Elmhurst-based LeafLite, which is served at Soldier Field, for Chicago Bears games.