Costco Updates Mask Policy Amid COVID Second Wave Fears
Planning a Costco stocking up trip ahead of another lockdown? You might want to check the new rules before flashing your membership card at the door.
The big-box wholesale club has updated its facial covering policy, which now includes those who have medical conditions.
For those who genuinely can’t wear a mask, a plastic face shield will be allowed. No exemptions will be given to anyone over the age of 2.
So, mask up or you can’t buy that 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese in person. The company notes in the press release issued earlier this week, if you still refuse to follow the rules, there’s always online delivery.
