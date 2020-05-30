Costco To Bring Back Free Samples In June
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 12: Customers shop at a Costco store on December 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Costco is expected to report its fiscal 1Q19 on December 13. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
So many people love to go to Costco – especially on a Saturday – to taste the free samples. But, due to coronavirus preventative measures, the samples were removed from stores.
Now, a Costco executive says they are targeting mid-June, to bring back the snacks. It will be a little different though. Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti says, from a quarterly earnings call, “I can’t tell you anymore, but needless to say, it’s not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers.”
Galanti adds that the samples will return to the big box grocer on a “slow rollout basis.”
One-way floor arrows will still guide masked shoppers to socially distant check-out lines and masked staff.