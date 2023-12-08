98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

CosMc’s coming FIRST to Bolingbrook!

December 8, 2023 8:47AM CST
Share
CosMc’s coming FIRST to Bolingbrook!
McDonald’s CosMc’s Restaurant.Courtesy: McDonald’s

McDonald’s is launching a new concept store called CosMc’s, which will focus on beverages and offer a variety of coffee-based drinks, lemonades, and teas. The first location is set to open in December in Bolingbrook, Illinois, with 10 more locations planned for Texas in 2024. The chain will also serve food, including unique items like McPops, a creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich, and a spicy queso sandwich. The CEO described CosMc’s as a throwback to McDonald’s characters from the 1980s with a futuristic twist.

 

Read More

More about:
#Bollingbrook
#CosMcs
NEW

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY PHONEY: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
4

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts