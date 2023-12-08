CosMc’s coming FIRST to Bolingbrook!

McDonald’s is launching a new concept store called CosMc’s, which will focus on beverages and offer a variety of coffee-based drinks, lemonades, and teas. The first location is set to open in December in Bolingbrook, Illinois, with 10 more locations planned for Texas in 2024. The chain will also serve food, including unique items like McPops, a creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich, and a spicy queso sandwich. The CEO described CosMc’s as a throwback to McDonald’s characters from the 1980s with a futuristic twist.

