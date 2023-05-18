‘Corporate Psychopath’ – Do You Know One? Or Is It You?
Study: 1% Of People Are Corporate Psychopaths
Not too many people are “corporate psychopaths,” thank goodness. But… here’s who they tend to be; and what they can do.
A study from Anglia Ruskin University says psychopaths, who make up about 1% of the population, could destabilize the economy.
A psychopath does not feel guilt, love, nor empathy, but can exude charm and intelligence.
A person with these traits can become powerful, within financial institutions.
Examples of people who could have been corporate psychopaths include Robert Maxwell and Bernie Madoff.
Researchers ask corporations to take measures to identify these corporate psychopaths, ahead of time, to avert disaster.
“Prominent psychopathic businesspeople, who can be credibly identified as psychopaths, have left their mark in commercial history,” Professor Clive Boddy said.
