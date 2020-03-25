Coronavirus Outbreak: How to Help Your Mental Health
Whether you’re in a location that has a “shelter in place” order or you’re socially distancing due to Coronavirus, there’s no doubt that your life has changed.
Change can challenge your mental health, but Psychotherapist Dr. Kathryn Smerling says, “walking in nature” helps with self-healing and has been a mental-booster for her and her clients. Get outside for a little bit.
Smerling also suggests workout videos and apps, virtual yoga sessions and Facetime or Skype parties as a way to deal with isolation.
Setting a schedule, pacing yourself and setting rewards are key for dealing with such a tough time.
Smerling says a lot of therapists and psychologists are offering virtual sessions to help people heal.
If you live alone, this might be the right time to foster a shelter animal.