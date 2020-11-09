Coronavirus live updates: US reports over 105,000 new cases as tally nears 10 million

Myriam Borzee/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR, ABC News
(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide.
Over 50.4 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks. The criteria for diagnosis — through clinical means or a lab test — has also varied from country to country.
Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the virus has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica. The United States is the worst-affected nation, with more than 9.9 million diagnosed cases and at least 237,574 deaths.
Nearly 200 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are being tracked by the World Health Organization, at least 10 of which are in crucial phase three studies. Of those 10 potential vaccines in late-stage trials, there are currently five that will be available in the United States if approved.
Here’s how the news is developing Monday. All times Eastern:
Nov 09, 6:03 am
Biden and Harris unveil transition COVID-19 advisory board
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris unveiled their transition COVID-19 advisory board on Monday morning, naming the people in charge of making the rubber of the duo’s coronavirus policy hit the road as they prepare to take office in just 72 days.
“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” Biden said in a statement announcing the board. “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”
In his first address to the nation as president-elect on Saturday night, Biden said one of his first actions would be putting the panel in place — a signal of his primary focus on getting the coronavirus pandemic in check when he takes office in January.
As previously reported, the team will be led by three co-chairs: former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. David Kessler, along with Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a professor of medicine at Yale University.
In total, 13 co-chairs and members comprise the board, including former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Dr. Rick Bright, who made headlines earlier this year when he resigned from his role at the National Institute of Health and filed a whistleblower complaint over “an abuse of authority or gross mismanagement” at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on the COVID-19 response.
Biden and Harris will receive a briefing from the board on Monday morning, according to their transition team — the first public event for the pair since being projected as the winners of the 2020 election.
Nov 09, 5:19 am
India’s capital sees record rise in cases
India’s capital territory, Delhi, confirmed 7,745 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, its highest single-day rise in infections yet.
The capital city of New Delhi, which is located within the national capital territory and is home to more than 21 million people, is the latest Indian megacity to emerge as an epicenter of the country’s outbreak. The country’s previous epicenter was the financial hub of Mumbai.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Friday that the state government will increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients in several government-run hospitals, a move which he said “will be paramount in order to successfully combat the third wave.”
Overall, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed on Sunday 45,903 new cases of COVID-19 and 490 deaths from the disease, bringing the country’s cumulative total to 8,553,657 cases with 126,611 deaths.
India has one of the highest tallies of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the world, second only to the United States.
Nov 09, 4:31 am
US reports over 105,000 new cases as tally nears 10 million
There were 105,927 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the United States on Sunday, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The latest daily tally falls under the country’s all-time high of 128,412 new cases set the previous day.
An additional 457 fatalities from COVID-19 were also registered nationwide Sunday, almost half the previous day’s count and down from a peak of 2,666 new deaths in mid-April.
A total of 9,972,333 people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 237,574 of them have died, according to Johns Hopkins. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.
By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in the country’s cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up and crossing 100,000 for the first time on Nov. 4.
