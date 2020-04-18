Coronavirus Face Masks are the New Branded T-Shirts
Face masks are becoming the new branded T-shirts. As wearing protective face masks in public continues to become the new norm, more and more companies are marketing masks emblazoned with company logos, popular characters and designs.
“Some people might feel like it’s weird to make money off of this,” says Tony Holiday, president of Kt8 Merchandise Company. “If wearing masks becomes a regular part of daily life, having it associated with something you enjoy might make it more appealing.”
Among the companies dipping into the protective mask pool is guitar accessory manufacturer Ernie Ball, which has shifted focus and is now producing masks bearing band logos for acts such as Guns N’ Roses and Adele. Red Star Merchandise has been selling masks which feature Dave Matthews Band and Alabama Shakes. Even the National Basketball Association has gotten in on the deal, with its new line of team-branded masks, as of Friday.