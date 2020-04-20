      Weather Alert

Coronavirus Deaths At Joliet Nursing Home Keep Rising

Apr 20, 2020 @ 5:51am

The number of coronavirus-related deaths at a Joliet nursing home is still growing. A certified nursing assistant at Symphony of Joliet died over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. The employee has been identified as Sandra Green. So far, there have been over two-dozen virus-related deaths at the facility. Joliet’s mayor has call for a state investigation into the matter. State health officials say they have given direct assistance to Symphony and reviewed infection control protocols at that facility. (Metro Source)

Symphony of Joliet
