Coronavirus Deaths At Joliet Nursing Home Keep Rising
The number of coronavirus-related deaths at a Joliet nursing home is still growing. A certified nursing assistant at Symphony of Joliet died over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. The employee has been identified as Sandra Green. So far, there have been over two-dozen virus-related deaths at the facility. Joliet’s mayor has call for a state investigation into the matter. State health officials say they have given direct assistance to Symphony and reviewed infection control protocols at that facility. (Metro Source)