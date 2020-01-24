Coronavirus case confirmed in Chicago; 2nd infection in U.S.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo an employee works to prevent a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea. On Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, The Associated Press reported on the false claim that the coronavirus outbreak spreading from China is nothing new and that patents were created around it years ago. The patents being shared online are not related to the new respiratory virus that has sickened hundreds of people in China and caused concern around the world. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
Coronavirus: What we know As US health officials confirm a second case of coronavirus stateside and continue to monitor dozens of other potential cases, here’s what we know about the virus that has killed more than 25 and sickened more than 800 people in China and other countries. This strain of coronavirus is being called the Wuhan virus – because the outbreak is thought to have originated from a December meat and seafood market in Wuhan, China. Normally infecting small mammals, coronaviruses easily mutate and can spread from animal to human – then human to human. Officials say this strain is more contagious than SARS, but not as severe, and not as contagious as the flu. Symptoms are flu like with severe cases including pneumonia, kidney failure, and death.