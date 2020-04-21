      Weather Alert

Coronavirus Can Be Transmitted On Your Shoes

Apr 21, 2020 @ 8:17am

You really will want to remove your shoes after visiting the grocery store. Researchers in China found that the novel coronavirus can be “tracked all over the floor” via people’s shoes. They tested the floor of a hospital in China for the virus and found that 70 percent of the tests came back positive. Study authors say this may be because “of gravity and air flow causing most virus droplets to float to the ground.” They add that “The soles of medical staff shoes might function as carriers [for coronavirus.]” One good finding from the study: personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by hospital staff was found to “thwart viral infection.” Here’s the complete story from THE SUN.

