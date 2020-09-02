‘Corn Moon’ Lights up Eastern Night Sky
People who live in the eastern half of the United States get a glimpse of something that will only happen twice more, before year’s end.
The final moon of the summer, known as the “Corn Moon,” is expected to light up the night sky. The bigger-than-normal moon gets its name from the Algonquin tribes, because it signals the time to harvest corn.
In other parts of the world, it’s known as the “Fruit Moon” or the “Barley Moon” for similar reasons.
While the Corn Moon promises to be a spectacle, astronomers say this year’s most significant lunar event will happen on Halloween. This will be the last Halloween with a full moon until 2039.