Corey Taylor notches first number-one solo single with “Black Eyes Blue”
Credit: Ashley OsborneCorey Taylor is topping the charts for a first time as a solo artist with his song “Black Eyes Blue.”
The track — the lead single from the Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman’s debut solo album, CMFT — has reached number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.
Taylor previously conquered the Mainstream Rock Songs ranking four times with Stone Sour. Surprisingly, Slipknot has never led the chart, though they’ve peaked at number two twice.
CMFT was released earlier this month. Taylor celebrated the album’s release with a virtual concert filmed at the Forum in Los Angeles.
By Josh Johnson
