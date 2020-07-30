Corey Taylor, Jonathan Davis & more guesting on SyFy’s ‘Metal Crush Mondays’ program
SyFyMetal artists including Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor and Korn‘s Jonathan Davis will unite to share their love of sci-fi and horror with a new SyFy series.
For the first four Mondays in August, SyFy will air Metal Crush Mondays, which will feature musicians from the metal world watching and discussing a particular movie.
The episode featuring Taylor and Davis, for example, has them discussing Rob Zombie‘s 2007 remake of Halloween with In This Moment‘s Maria Brink and Ronnie James Dio‘s widow Wendy Dio. That will air on August 24.
Other episodes include Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack and members of GWAR watching Lake Placid, airing August 3; Sevendust‘s Lajon Witherspoon, New Years Day‘s Ash Costello and Heidi Shepard of Butcher Babies watching Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, airing August 10; and Anthrax‘s Scott Ian and Battlestar Galactica actor Aaron Douglas watching Underworld: Blood Wars, airing August 17.
By Josh Johnson
