Corey Taylor guests on new Tech N9ne song
Strange MusicCorey Taylor is once again linking up with Tech N9ne.
The Slipknot frontman appears on a new track from the rapper called “B**** Slap.” The cut appears on Tech’s EP More Fear, which just dropped today via digital outlets.
Taylor and Tech N9ne previously collaborated on the 2015 track “Wither.” Tech is also featured on Taylor’s new song “CMFT Must Be Stopped,” which will appear on his upcoming debut solo album, CMFT, due out October 2.
By Josh Johnson
