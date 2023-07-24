Corey Kent’s advice to his younger self? “Keep your priorities straight”

Corey Kent‘s 2023 has been nothing short of a record year.

In May, his single “Wild as Her” hit #1 on the country charts, just before his debut album, Blacktop, dropped in June. With several firsts and career milestones achieved, Corey’s sharing the candid advice he’d give to his 15-year-old self.

“Man, I think the number one thing that I would encourage my younger self with is just to be patient, to work hard at being excellent in your craft, and to keep your priorities straight,” says Corey.

“I personally let them get out of whack for a little bit, I learned the hard way. And when I finally got those things back into the proper order, that’s really when things started falling into place for me, so I’d just be encouraging to stay patient keep your priorities straight,” he notes.

Corey’s new single, “Something’s Gonna Kill Me,” is now at country radio.

