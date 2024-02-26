Corey Kent hopes to be part of a Houston tradition

As a longtime Texas resident, the legendary Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of Corey Kent‘s bucket-list venues to perform at.

After recently taking the stage at the Dixie National, the largest annual rodeo east of the Mississippi River, he’s setting sights on his Houston Rodeo debut.

“[It was a] super cool experience. We got to go into the chutes and watch a bunch of bull riders saddle up and just get absolutely tossed,” Corey says of his time at the Dixie National in an Instagram Reel. “Played a show that night, stage came down out of the ceiling. Just had people lined up in the middle of the arena. It was really cool.”

“First time playing a rodeo like that. Makes me stoked to someday get to the Houston Rodeo,” shares the “Wild as Her” hitmaker.

