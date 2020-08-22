Cops Investigate a WWII Mortar Round, then Bust ‘Kids’ Who Damaged their Patrol Car
A couple of ‘kids‘ in England are in ‘baaad‘ trouble, after the pair of… goats… damaged a cop car.
Officers were responding, outside of Newport, to what turned out to be an unexploded World War II mortar round.
The goats decided to have a play day, with the officers’ car, while royal military personnel disposed of the ordinance.
The police department later posted a photo of the goats on top of the cruiser, with the tweet, “a couple of ‘kids’ caused damage to one of our police vehicles. If you recognize the offenders from the photo please let us know.”