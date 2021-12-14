Weather Alert
Cops Get Called on ‘Home Alone’ Buzz McAllister Actor After Nasty Split With Girlfriend
Dec 13, 2021 @ 6:05pm
Empty comfortable red seats with numbers in cinema
Cops had to get involved after things got heated when Devin Ratray and his girlfriend split.
The “Home Alone” actor who played Buzz McCallister and his girl were in downtown OKC when the incident happened.
Not one was arrested, but both got separate rooms afterward to cool off.
Also, the incident involved verbal arguments and nothing physical.
