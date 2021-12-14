      Weather Alert

Cops Get Called on ‘Home Alone’ Buzz McAllister Actor After Nasty Split With Girlfriend

Dec 13, 2021 @ 6:05pm
  • Cops had to get involved after things got heated when Devin Ratray and his girlfriend split.
  • The “Home Alone” actor who played Buzz McCallister and his girl were in downtown OKC when the incident happened.
  • Not one was arrested, but both got separate rooms afterward to cool off.
  • Also, the incident involved verbal arguments and nothing physical.
