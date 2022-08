Cop On A Rooftop To Support Special Olympics Illinois

Local police departments are raising funds today for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser! Dunkin’ is taking part where you will find a cop on a rooftop with the exception of the location at 2959 W. Jefferson Street where the roof isn’t suitable to stand upon. Any donation will get you a free donut. Donate now until noon. Shorewood police also at Dunkin’s on Brook Forest and 1201 W. Jefferson