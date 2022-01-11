COOL GADGETS AT THIS YEAR’S CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW

Here is some of the cool technology from the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that could eventually make its way into our daily lives, or at the least into the next James Bond film:
– The BMW iX Flow – a car that can change color on the outside, from solid black to white and back again.
– The Asus foldable Zenbook – the world’s first foldable 17-inch display screen that can literally fold in half when you need to slip it into a bag.
– The Samsung Freestyle – a portable projector that fits in the palm of your hand and lets you project video onto almost any flat surface imaginable.
– The Schlage Encode Plus door lock – It’s a deadbolt lock, but instead of opening it with a key, you can walk up to your front door, tap your Apple Watch or iPhone to the smart lock, and then it just opens.
– The Samsung Eco Remote – A TV remote that never requires you to change the batteries. It utilizes the power emitted by the radio waves that come from wifi routers in order to charge itself.
– The Labrador Retriever – a robot shelf on wheels that’s able to navigate around your house. It can move around your house, retrieve objects, and bring them to you. It can even open a refrigerator and get you a beer (if you’ve put the beer on an accessible shelf). It’s designed to help people with limited mobility move stuff around their house.
– The L’Oreal ColorSonic – It looks like a hand-held hair curler, but you brush it through your hair to color your hair evenly. It operates on refillable color cartridges.