Cooking Survey!

A new survey by Signature Kitchen Suite reveals that 63% of people are so confident in their cooking skills they believe they can compete with celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay. Other findings:
– 77% of people say cooking is their favorite thing to do
– 66% of people believe they could open their own restaurant or catering business
– 62% of people believe they are worthy of having their own cooking show
– 58% of people consider themselves a ‘professional home chef’
– 5% of people believe they could win a cooking competition on television