Conway Twitty’s Iconic Suburban Nashville Mansion at Risk of Demolition

The fairly grand former home of Conway Twitty is now “on shaky ground,” at least when it comes to getting spared the wrecking ball.

The late country icon’s former estate, in the affluent Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, is reportedly at risk of tear-down, partly due to plans for a new development. But also because of a weather event.

Twitty’s estate was impacted by a tornado, which swept this part of Tennessee in December. The twister directly impacted the structural integrity of the former mansion.

After the tornado damage, there’s no way to save the building, according to Frank Amedia, president of TBN‘s real estate division. He says the “whole building was twisted.”

