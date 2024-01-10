98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Conway Twitty’s Iconic Suburban Nashville Mansion at Risk of Demolition

January 10, 2024 1:00PM CST
Share
Conway Twitty’s Iconic Suburban Nashville Mansion at Risk of Demolition
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The fairly grand former home of Conway Twitty is now “on shaky ground,” at least when it comes to getting spared the wrecking ball.

The late country icon’s former estate, in the affluent Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, is reportedly at risk of tear-down, partly due to plans for a new development.  But also because of a weather event.

Twitty’s estate was impacted by a tornado, which swept this part of Tennessee in December.  The twister directly impacted the structural integrity of the former mansion.

After the tornado damage, there’s no way to save the building, according to Frank Amedia, president of TBN‘s real estate division.  He says the “whole building was twisted.”

Twitty Mansion, so many of us do NOT want to “Lay You Down.”

If you could build a dream home anywhere at all, where would you choose?

More about:
#ConwayTwitty
#Demolition
#FormerMansion
#LayYouDown
#TBN
#TornadoDamage
#Twister

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
3

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR-PLAY: 4 Minutes Can Reveal a LOT

Recent Posts