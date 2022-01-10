Contempt Of Court Orders Issued Against Illinois DCFS Director

The top official of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is in hot water. The Sun Times reports a Cook County Juvenile Court judge issued two contempt of court orders last week against DCFS Director Marc Smith. The orders were related to the cases of two children who were left sitting in facilities for months even though they were ready to be placed with families. The state child welfare agency could be issued daily fines of up to two-thousand-dollars until the children are placed into proper homes.