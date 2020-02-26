Consuming THIS after Exercise Could Trigger Changes Linked to Longevity
You might want to have some olive oil after your next workout. University of Minnesota researchers found that olive oil appears to have properties that promote longevity and decrease the risk of age-related diseases like diabetes and heart disease.
They also found that olive oil is most effective at activating cell pathways in the body – linked to a longer life – when the fat in the body is broken down, during exercise or fasting.
Olive oil is a type of fat which is common in the Mediterranean diet, which was ranked as the best diet of 2019 by US News & World Report. Here’s the complete story from Yahoo.