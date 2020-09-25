Construction Worker Dies After Eating Too Much Black Liquorice
This Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 photo shows an arrangement of licorice candy pieces in New York. A Massachusetts construction worker’s love of black licorice wound up costing him his life. Eating a bag and a half every day for a few weeks threw his essential nutrients out of whack and caused the 54-year-old man’s heart to stop, doctors reported Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
(Boston, MA) — A 54-year-old construction worker is dead and his love of black liquorice might be one of the causes. The unidentified Massachusetts man ate about one and a half bags of the candy each day. He went into cardiac arrest at a fast food restaurant and was rushed to the hospital. Tests there revealed he had dangerously low levels of potassium and a key acid that is part of the liquorice. Doctors said that acid can cause the body’s mineral levels to get out of sync. Even a small amount of liquorice can raise blood pressure. Here’s the complete story from the Press Herald.