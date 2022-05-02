Construction Reduces I-55 To One Lane Over Kankakee River Plus I-80 Bridge Inspection Work

Construction on I-55 between Lorenzo Rd and River Road will reduce I-55 to one lane in each direction. Beginning today, May 2nd, construction work on the bridge over the Kankakee River will reduce I-55 to one lane until August 2nd. Drivers seeking to avoid the area are directed to a lengthy detour to the west, via Route 47 and I-80.
Meanwhile, westbound I-80, bridge inspection work begins today, May 2nd. The inspection work on the bridge over the Des Plaines River is scheduled to cause lane closures on westbound I-80 daily, from 8:30am to 2:30pm, through Saturday, May 7th. Inspection work on the eastbound span of the bridge will follow a similar schedule next week.