Construction Will Shut Down Part Of 127th For The Summer Beginning April 26th!
The Village of Plainfield has announced construction on 127th Street that will close it down for several weeks. Beginning April 26th, part of 127th Street will be closed from west of Plainfield/Naperville Road to Route 59 until August 20th.
The closure is needed for the widening of 127th Street to allow for left turn lanes at entrances in the new residential development on the north side of 127th Street east of Wheatland Community Park.