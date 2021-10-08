Connor encourages small businesses to apply for Back to Business grants

State Senator John Connor (D-Lockport) is encouraging local small businesses to take advantage of Back to Business grants by submitting applications before the Oct. 13 deadline.
Connor and the General Assembly allocated $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for small businesses experiencing COVID-19 losses, and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will continue to award grants on a rolling basis.
“Small businesses supported our communities through the darkest days of this pandemic,” Connor said. “Even during unprecedented challenges, they kept their doors open and kept their employees and the community safe, incurring losses along the way. Now is our chance to support those small businesses, and reward their dedication and resilience.”
Eligible businesses are encouraged to apply by visiting the DCEO website. To help restore operational losses incurred during the pandemic, the B2B program will provide grants ranging in size from $5,000 to $150,000, commensurate with losses experienced. DCEO will continue to accept applications for B2B grants through Oct. 13, 2021.
“Our community has already received over $950,000 in Back to Business grants, which has been a great help,” Connor said. “However, I know we still have businesses that are hurting from the pandemic, and I hope that they’ll take advantage of this great opportunity before the deadline.”
Connor encourages residents to reach out to his office at 815-207-4445 or SenatorConnor.com with questions or concerns.