Congressman Kinzinger To Vote In Favor Of Impeachment
More Republicans are coming out in favor of removing President Trump from office. Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger announced he will vote in favor of impeachment, insisting Trump “broke his oath of office” and incited last week’s deadly protests at the U.S. Capitol. He claims the President used his Executive position to “attack the Legislative.” House Republican Conference chair Liz Cheney and New York Rep. John Katko also announced they’d vote to impeach Trump. That vote is expected to happen Wednesday.