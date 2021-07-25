Congressman Adam Kinzinger Added to 1/6 Committee

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger has been added to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Congressman Kinzinger said in a statement-“Today I was asked by the Speaker to serve on the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th and I humbly accepted. I will work diligently to ensure we get to the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable.”
The Illinois legislator will be the second Repbulican on the committee, joining Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Last week house minority leader Kevin McCarthy pulled the five
Republicans he had recommended for the committee after Speaker Pelosi refused to include in the committee three of those that were recommended.