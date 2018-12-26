Congrats to Chris Stapleton!

From left, artist Chris Stapleton performs with wife, Morgane Stapleton, at the Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Bash on Broadway on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Chris Stapleton is topping Billboard’s year-end top country artists chart. Kane Brown comes in second, followed by Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean. Luke Combs tops the year-end top country albums chart with his project, This One’s For You. In second is Gene Autry’s Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Other Christmas Classics, then Elvis Presley’s It’s Christmas Time. Further down the list is Kane Brown’s Experiment, Dan and Shay’s self-titled debut album, and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.