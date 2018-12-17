Congrats to Bohemian Rhapsody the movie!!!!!

Bohemian Rhapsody is now the highest-grossing biopic in Hollywood history. The movie about Freddie Mercury and Queen has made over 600-million-dollars worldwide, and 175-million-dollars in the U.S. The victory pushes the previous record holder, the NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton, down to second place. Earlier this week, the song Bohemian Rhapsody was declared the most-streamed song of the 20th century. Universal Music Group says Bohemian Rhapsody has been streamed one-point-six-billion times worldwide.