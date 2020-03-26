Concerns About Illinois Kids At Home Experiencing More Abuse
There are concerns being raised about a potential rise in child abuse in Illinois with kids staying home from school because of the coronavirus. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services says child abuse calls have dropped in half over the last week or so. But officials say that’s not a good thing, in fact, it’s the opposite: it’s pointed out that because kids are not in school or in childcare, teachers and others who would normally be required to report suspected abuse cannot do so. And the worry is that because of the economic stresses being put on adults because of the virus crisis, that could increase the child abuse threat.