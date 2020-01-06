Concern About a Draft Crashes the Selective Service Website
After a U.S. airstrike, which killed the head of Iran‘s Qud Force, Friday, the Selective Service website crashed after an uptick in traffic volume.
The Selective Service is the agency which registers American males, aged 18-25, to be potentially drafted into the military.
The website’s increased traffic comes, almost immediately, after news of General Soleimani’s death spread – and in conjunction with “World War III,” which is an expression that is trending on Twitter.
U.S. officials say the airstrike prevented a war. But Iranian officials say the move “was tantamount to war.”
The draft hasn’t actually been conducted since 1973.