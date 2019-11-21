Company Will Pay You $3K a Month to Smoke Weed, Test Marijuana Products
New York-based online magazine American Marijuana is looking for a reliable cannabis connoisseur to try the latest goods on the marijuana market, including new strains, vape products, edibles and CBD supplements. This job is 100% for real, and its an important job that includes more than just getting paid to smoke weed, American Marijuanas website reads.
Self-starting smokers will be expected to write honest reviews and opinions. If you think you got the guts to smoke weed every day and get paid doing it, you might just be the guy we need, the job listing reads. But DO NOT expect us to hire you just because you can smoke because were looking for a guy who also has extensive knowledge of marijuana to educate our readers.
The salary starts at $36,000, plus all the free weed products your stoner heart desires. Qualified candidates must at least 18 and a resident of a US state or Canadian territory where the drug is legal. Applications must include a résumé, a CV of social media accounts, a 60-second video bio and a quiz which asks the potential employee to list at least six slang terms for herb. Want to apply, click here.