Company Looking to Pay Someone $1,000 to Watch 10 Star Wars Movies Back-to-Back
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: A wax figure of Star Wars character Yoda on display at 'Star Wars At Madame Tussauds' on May 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
The Star Wars saga is coming to an end with The Rise of Skywalker this month. Before then, CableTV.com is looking to pay someone $1,000 to watch 10 Star Wars films back-to-back. The line-up consists of the first eight episodes plus Rogue One and Solo. According to the website, it will take roughly 22 hours and 25 minutes to watch all of the films, in any order you choose. Applicants must be an active Twitter user who will share their thoughts as they watch. The winner will also get some Star Wars merch. Those interested can submit an application by 7 p.m. on Wednesday December 11 by clicking here.