A four-day work week is proving popular with companies that made the switch this year.

A Boston College study had 30 companies based in the U.S., Ireland, and Australia test a four-day, 32-hour work week.

After the test period, 25 of those companies said they planned to stick with four-day work weeks long term.

Unsurprisingly, the experiment was popular with workers as well – employees rated the new schedule a 9.1 out of 10.