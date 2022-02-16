      Weather Alert

Committee Suspends COVID-19 Protocols In Schools

Feb 16, 2022 @ 6:15am

A bipartisan legislative committee is suspending the latest version of COVID-19 protocols for Illinois schools. The Illinois Department of Public Health re-filed Governor Pritzker’s emergency COVID mitigations on Monday after they expired the day before. However, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted yesterday to suspend them, citing an on-going court battle that resulted in a temporary restraining order preventing dozens of school districts from requiring masks. The decision means the statewide mask mandate for schools has been suspended for now.

