Coming soon: Keith Urban teases his new single, “We Were,” arriving Tuesday

ABC/Image Group LAThe countdown is on to new music from Keith Urban.

The new single from the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer will arrive next Tuesday, May 14, and it’s called “We Were.”

The Aussie superstar teased the new song on his socials with a fifteen-second, silent video that shows him sitting in the recording studio with another guitar player and an engineer. A lyric animates onscreen over the still picture: “Never thought we’d fade like the stamp on the back of her hand,” it says.

“We Were” is the lead single from Keith’s follow-up to Graffiti U, which came out in April of last year.

