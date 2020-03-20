Comforting TV Shows You Can Stream Right Now
What’s the meaning of “a comfort show?” These feel-good programs provide an escape from stressful timesby way of familiarity. Comfort tv shows are usually the ones you’ve watched over and over, so when you return, it’s like hanging out with old friends. People find solace knowing The Golden Girls and Grey’s Anatomy will always be around when they need them. No wonder The Office is so popular on Netflixwe miss Jim and Pam. So, without further ado, here are our favorite, most comforting TV shows. Let these delightful streaming options be a shelter from the wild world.
· Sex and the City
· Living Single
· Parks and Recreation
· The Office
· The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
· Arrested Development
· The West Wing
· The Golden Girls
· Doctor Who
· The Mary Tyler Moore Show
· Little House on the Prairie
· Greys Anatomy
· Will and Grace
· Frasier
· Buffy the Vampire Slayer
· The Wonder Years
· Friends
