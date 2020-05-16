Comedian Fred Willard Has Passed Away at Age 86

Ugh. It has been a tough week. Prolific comedian Fred Willard has died from natural causes at the age of 86.
Fred Willard, the prolific comic actor and frequent star of Christopher Guest films like ‘Best in Show’ and ‘A Mighty Wind,’ has died at age 86 https://t.co/lpvfuIjIui
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 16, 2020
Fred Willard, the prolific comic actor and frequent star of Christopher Guest films like ‘Best in Show’ and ‘A Mighty Wind,’ has died at age 86 https://t.co/lpvfuIjIui
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 16, 2020
The comedy world has lost a legend. #ModernFamily‘s Fred Willard has passed away peacefully at the age of 86. https://t.co/MsBCgxcAEn pic.twitter.com/4jp24ZxGeF
— E! News (@enews) May 16, 2020
The comedy world has lost a legend. #ModernFamily‘s Fred Willard has passed away peacefully at the age of 86. https://t.co/MsBCgxcAEn pic.twitter.com/4jp24ZxGeF
— E! News (@enews) May 16, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Fred Willard. The dear hilarious kind man we just lost. Here am I with he and Martin Mull while shooting a documentary about Martin. Seeing them having fun together reminiscent of the Fernwood days was truly a joy. Rest In Peace dear Fred.
A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on May 16, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT
Fred Willard. The dear hilarious kind man we just lost. Here am I with he and Martin Mull while shooting a documentary about Martin. Seeing them having fun together reminiscent of the Fernwood days was truly a joy. Rest In Peace dear Fred.
A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on May 16, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
It was an honor having the legendary Fred Willard be a part of our #ModernFamily. Thank you for all the laughs We will miss you and we love you.
A post shared by Modern Family (@abcmodernfam) on May 16, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT
It was an honor having the legendary Fred Willard be a part of our #ModernFamily. Thank you for all the laughs We will miss you and we love you.
A post shared by Modern Family (@abcmodernfam) on May 16, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84H25kUiFdo