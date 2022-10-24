98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Comedian And Actor Leslie Jordan Dies After Car Crash At Age 67

October 24, 2022 4:08PM CDT
Share
Comedian And Actor Leslie Jordan Dies After Car Crash At Age 67
US actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emmy-winning actor, writer, singer, and comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67.

Leslie was found in his car Monday morning after having crashed into the side of a building in  California.

Officials say they suspect he suffered a medical emergency before crashing.

He is best known for his roles in “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story,” “Ally McBeal,” “Ugly Betty,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” just to name a few.

Leslie also became a social media sensation during the pandemic gaining millions of followers with his very funny video posts.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
4

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
5

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.

Recent Posts