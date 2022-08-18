98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
ComEd Refunding $38M To Customers For Role In Bribery Case

August 18, 2022 12:02PM CDT
ComEd customers will be receiving part of a 38-million-dollar refund due to a bribery investigation linked to the utility company.  The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the refund plan, meaning each residential customer will get a four-dollar-and-80-cent credit on their electric bill next April.  The refunds stem from the ongoing ComEd bribery case.  Four people face charges accusing them of conspiring to provide former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan associates with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield.

